On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, James Dorrance Powell, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 85.
Jim was born in Newport, R.I., on Dec. 18, 1935, to Robert and Dorothy Powell. He graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1957, attended the Command and General Staff College in Leavenworth, Kan., US Army War College in Carlisle Pa., the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington DC, and the Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Va. Jim also earned his master’s degree in mathematics from USC. Jim served our country in the Army for 31 years and held the rank of colonel. During his time in the Army, Jim traveled worldwide serving in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, and Brazil. He earned the Bronze Star and numerous service medals and commendations.
Jim found great joy in serving his community. He was an active member of St. Raphael’s Church, The Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus in Englewood, Fla.
Jim was known and loved by all for his infectious smile, kind words and corny jokes.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Terri of 64 years, his daughter Vicki (Michael) Jackson, and his two grandchildren; Christopher (Lindsay) Jackson and Amanda (Corey) Dahl and his three great-grandchildren; Anabelle, Elizabeth, and Jackson Dahl.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St Raphael’s Church in Englewood, Florida. You may express your condolence to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com
Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
