James Edward Powers
On Dec. 6, 2020, James Edward Powers, loving husband and father of five, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at the age of 88. To all who knew and loved him, Jim’s universally positive attitude and fierce love for his family, God and country stood as benchmarks on how to live a good life.
Born in Detroit in 1932, Jim started working at an early age to provide for his mother, brothers and sisters. In 1952-54 he served his country in Korea in the US Army 728th Military Police Battalion, where in addition to his regular duties and combat, he escorted Marilyn Monroe to a USO stage.
Upon honorable discharge from the Army, Jim returned to Detroit, married Irene Dorst on April 7, 1956, and raised his family, the centerpiece of his life, in Southeast Michigan.
In a career of over 30 years at Handleman Company of Troy, Mich., Jim was instrumental in growing the company from a small health and beauty supplier to a multi-billion-dollar music industry powerhouse. During his tenure at Handleman, he served on the board of directors of the Country Music Association for several years. Many world-renowned recording artists and music industry executives counted Jim as a personal friend and mentor.
After retiring from Handleman in 1991 as executive vice-president of sales, Jim relocated to Punta Gorda, Florida, and launched a successful retail consulting business, which kept him busy in between regular rounds of golf and fishing expeditions.
Throughout his long life, Jim’s ever-present smile, infectious laugh, perpetual reserve of jokes (“stories,” he called them, some not for mixed company) and bottomless well of generosity were bestowed upon countless people. Without exception, the lives Jim touched were made better by his presence.
Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and William; his mother, Vona Wruble; and his sister, Clara Sheridan.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene “Sissy” Powers; his sister, Helen “Poochy” Goebel; his children, James Powers Jr. (Donna), Cynthia Symons (Gene), Thomas Powers (Laurie), Tina Black (Bryan) and Linda Macchiarolo (Matthew); 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Jim’s life are to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Of Foster Kids, Sterling Heights, Mich., friendsoffosterkids.org. Arrangements entrusted to Frazer Cremations & Funerals, frazerfunerals.com.
