James F. Horrocks, 86, of Portage, Mich., and Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1936, in Kalamazoo, Mich. James honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. He worked for Johnson Howard Lumber retiring as Vice President in 1995. He was a member of the American Legion Post 49, Moose Legion 106, Elks Lodge 2606, Eagles Aerie 3531, PGICA, Bayshore Yacht Club, PG Cruising Club, Just for Friends, Ambucs, and the Kalamazoo Corvette Club.
James enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and summers in South Haven over the past 20 plus years. He appreciated older cars and had a fondness for Corvettes. James loved spending time boating around the waters of Southwest Florida and Lake Michigan while listening to his classic country music. He was a loyal fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings. Most of all, he valued his time with family and friends.
James will be deeply missed by his daughters Tamara Hoppe of Otsego, Mich., and Teresa (Mark) Luke of Kalamazoo, Mich.; sons Timothy (Amy) Horrocks of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and Thomas (Diane) Horrocks of Destrehan, La.; grandchildren Jonathan, Jennifer, Jason, Nolan, and Addyson and great-granddaughter Victoria. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Susan Horrocks and son-in-law Michael Hoppe.
A Celebration of Life for both Jim and Sue is being planned for both Michigan and Florida. Cremation has taken place and private interment service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in James's name to a charity of your choice.
