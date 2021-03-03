James Francis Hynes
James Francis Hynes, 81, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Born on Oct. 10, 1939, in Drumlosh, Ireland, to the late Edward and Bridget (Shine) Hynes.
He had been a resident of Florida since 1995. First living in Punta Gorda then in 1998, he moved to Rotonda West. Mr. Hynes owned and operated Hynes Plastering for thirty years in Scituate, Massachusetts, prior to coming to Florida.
He is predeceased by a brother, Kieran and a sister, Mary. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-five years: Alice Hynes; one daughter: Kimberly (Michael) Hayward of Norwell, Massachusetts; three sons: Edward of Rotonda West, Florida, James of Whitman, Massachusetts, Robert of Weymouth, Massachusetts; one brother: Eamon (Mary) of Mullingar of Ireland; four grandchildren: James F. Hynes, III, Olivia, Cameron, and Arianna Hayward; and several nieces and nephews in Ireland.
A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood 34224.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
