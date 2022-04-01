James "Jimbo" Harry Tingley, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Venice, Fla. He was born on January 30, 1940, in Boston, Mass., to Harry and Helen Tingley.
James graduated from Marshfield High School in 1958, where he remains the most lettered athlete in school history. He and Grace Gallant were high school sweethearts, marrying on November 3, 1962. James joined the United States Army in 1960, was a part of the 82nd Airborne Division in Ft. Bragg, NC. He retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant in Bamberg, Germany in 1981, after twenty-one years of service. He then relocated to Englewood, FL, where he worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for twenty-two years.
James enjoyed classic cars, New England sports teams, golf, and NASCAR. Patriotism was important to James, and he loved the American Bald Eagle. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, supportive father to five daughters, fun-loving grandfather, and friendly and helpful neighbor.
James is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Grace Tingley; brother, Kenneth Tingley, and sister, Shirley Ford; and parents, Harry and Helen Tingley.
Surviving family members include his brother, Sonny Tingley of The Villages, Fla.; daughters, Susan Tingley of Hershey, Pa., Geraldine Joseph of Tampa, Fla., Helen Alster of Temple Terrace, Fla., Heidi Brown of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michele Tingley of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Aidan Donahue, Declan Donahue, Peter Grutza, Mary Margaret Grutza, Jonathan Joseph, Eleanor Blackmon, Charlotte Alster, Lillian Alster, Harrison Alster, Edmundson Alster, Maxwell Alster, Leslie Voss, Maegan Voss, Evelyn Brown, Hannah Winner, and Garrett Winner; and great-grandchildren, Beau Joseph, Kennedy Joseph, and Helena Blackmon.
There will be visitation held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., with visitors sharing memories of James from 6-7 p.m., and praying of the rosary at 3:45 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, FL 34285. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, 310 Sarasota Street, Venice, FL 34285. A private Burial will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans, 4801 37th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714.
