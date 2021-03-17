James Henry Curtis Miller
James Henry Curtis Miller of North Port, Florida passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 8, 2021. Jim was born in Akron, Ohio on October 16, 1932. He attended Akron Kenmore High School and Kent State University. He relocated to North Port, Florida in 1994 soon after retiring from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Jim had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, cooking, woodworking, and golfing. He was a marshal for many of the Goodyear Country Club golf tournaments. He was an active member of the North Port VFW Post 8203 Auxiliary where he cooked and was a past member of North Port AmVets 312 where he called bingo as well as the North Port Moose Lodge 764.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Carol Lynch Miller whom he loved dearly and his parents George and Barbara Miller. He leaves behind his children Leslie (Bill) Hunt and John (Maya) Miller, grandsons Harrison and Evan Miller, granddaughter Deirdre (Rob) Henke, and great-grandchildren Ethan, Liam, and Lylah Henke. He also leaves behind stepson Brad (Karen) Lay, step-granddaughter Teresa Hammit, stepdaughter Jaime (Allen) Johnston, and step-granddaughters Lauren Bessette (Baxter Smith), Kristin Bessette, and Addison Bessette with whom he had especially close relationships.
Jim will be interred In Centerville, Pennsylvania at his ancestorial family cemetery this fall. A celebration of life memorial will be held at the North Port VFW in the very near future. Memorial donations can be made to the North Port Salvation Army.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of James, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.