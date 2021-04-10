James J. Pridy

James J. Pridy, 88, of Englewood, Florida, passed away March 24, 2020.

A Memorial Garden Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224. Family and friends are welcome. God Bless.

