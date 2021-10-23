James “Jim” Hageman, 84, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
Jim was born on July 14, 1937, in Oceanside, New York. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves in New York from 1954 to 1962. Prior to his retirement Jim was the Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte. Before that he was a Manager and Regional Manager for Upton/J. Byron’s Department Store in Port Charlotte. Since moving to Charlotte County in 1977, Jim was active in numerous community organizations including the Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, the Cultural Center, and the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee. He was also appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush to multiple terms on the Basin Board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jacqueline “Jacki” Hageman; children, Lauri Gadowry, John (Jill) Hageman, Dave Hageman; sister, Audrey (Charlie) Eschmann; and grandchildren, Kevin, Michelle and Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Florence Hageman; and a brother, Robert Hageman.
Memorial services celebrating Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.