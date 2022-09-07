James (Jimmy) Michael Kelly, 58, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away untimely on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Blake Hospital, Bradenton, Fla., with family by his side. He was born February 12, 1964 in Mineola, N.Y.
Jimmy graduated from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, Conn., in 1982,and joined the Marines shortly thereafter. After release from the Marines in 1986, Jimmy held various electrician and maintenance positions in Texas, New York, Connecticut and Florida. He was a first responder for hurricanes in Texas, Louisiana and Florida. He moved to Rotonda West, Florida in 2012. Jimmy was a fun-loving person with a magnetic personality and a contagious laugh. He was always ready to help anyone who needed help.
He enjoyed boating and fishing and visiting with friends at the Little Moose. He was preceded in death by a brother Christopher. Survivors include his parents Larry and Pat Kelly, brothers Larry (Maureen), Kevin (Denise), Eddie Bacon, John, Joseph (Ginger), Brian (Linda) and sisters Patti Ann (Mike) Blood, Teresa (Rob) Kammerman and Peggy (Glenn) Johnson as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Little Moose Lodge 2554 located at 4212 N. Access Road, Englewood, Florida on September 24, 2022 from 2 - 4 p.m.
Donations in Jimmy's memory can be made to the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge 2554 for the benefit of Moosehaven and Mooseheart.
