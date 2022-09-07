James (Jimmy) Michael Kelly, 58, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away untimely on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Blake Hospital, Bradenton, Fla., with family by his side. He was born February 12, 1964 in Mineola, N.Y.

Jimmy graduated from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, Conn., in 1982,and joined the Marines shortly thereafter. After release from the Marines in 1986, Jimmy held various electrician and maintenance positions in Texas, New York, Connecticut and Florida. He was a first responder for hurricanes in Texas, Louisiana and Florida. He moved to Rotonda West, Florida in 2012. Jimmy was a fun-loving person with a magnetic personality and a contagious laugh. He was always ready to help anyone who needed help.

