James Joseph Maloney Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
James (Jim) was born October 23, 1938 in Wilmington, Del., to the late James and Cecelia (Jarman) Maloney. Jim attended Christ Our King RC School, graduated from P.S. duPONT High School in 1956 and earned a degree in accounting from Goldey Beacom College. He was a Sergeant in the Delaware Air National Guard and flew supplies overseas during the Vietnam War. He later became owner/president of St. Georges Lumber Company in St. Georges, Del.
Jim was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with family and being a chauffeur to his grandchildren. After taking an early retirement, he moved from Bethany Beach to Port Charlotte in 1999 to be closer to family and work on his family history. Once in Port Charlotte, he learned of the Charlotte County Genealogical Society where he immediately became involved. His hobbies included gardening and traveling, but his true passion was volunteering at the library and helping people take their families back four or five generations.
He is survived by his children: Michael Maloney (Cathy) of Port Charlotte, Tessa Barone of Bear, Del., and Catherine Burch (Vincent) of Bear; a brother Bob Maloney (Alan) of Sarasota, Fla.; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son Thomas Maloney; sister Diane Angelini; and brother Michael M. Maloney.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., in Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713.
