James L. Kruysman

We are heartbroken to announce that James L. Kruysman joined his family and friends in heaven on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 93.

He is survived by his wife Sarita, his children Lynn, Bryan, Gregory and Marie, his step-children Gabrielle, Sandra and Richard, his ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jim was proud to be a veteran of the Navy and loved to build model ships, airplanes and trains. He also was a very talented artist. Jim loved to entertain and was always sure to make everyone happy.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Load entries