James Porter Lee
James Porter Lee was born on New Year's Day in 1932 in Glen Cove, New York. He passed on Feb. 26, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Jim went to South Kent School in Kent, Connecticut, and graduated in the class of 1950. He was an active athlete and member of several clubs/committees. Jim was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and did submarine duty for the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge in 1959. Jim loved the sea, and was an avid sailor for many years at the Centerport Yacht Club, where he owned and enjoyed several vessels with his family and friends and was active in the summer Swim Team as a judge/timer. Jim worked for the Honeywell Corporation for many years until he and a partner started The Delta Group, which flourished as a Fire/Burglary alarm Central Station for over 14 years throughout Long Island and surrounding areas. Jim and Virginia “Dewey” Lee, his wife of 48 years, retired to the Port Charlotte area in 1987.
Virginia passed in 2014, survived by her five children: Jonathan, David, Peter, Melanie and Chris. Jim is survived by his son, David.
There will be a private family service where his remains will be returned to the sea that he always loved.
