James R. Mann, 92 of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully at home with his loving family close to him on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of L. Broas (Bud) and Louise Columbo Mann of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He was blessed with a loving family, friends and workplace. He had a lifelong enduring faith with the Lord. He was a legal Yeoman in the Navy for four years. He was a Court Reporter in Detroit's Recorders Court in the Murphy's Hall of Justice for 31 years where he succeeded his father, L. Broas Mann who held that position for 38 years. He started the day his father retired.


   
Load entries