James R. Mann, 92 of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully at home with his loving family close to him on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of L. Broas (Bud) and Louise Columbo Mann of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He was blessed with a loving family, friends and workplace. He had a lifelong enduring faith with the Lord. He was a legal Yeoman in the Navy for four years. He was a Court Reporter in Detroit's Recorders Court in the Murphy's Hall of Justice for 31 years where he succeeded his father, L. Broas Mann who held that position for 38 years. He started the day his father retired.
Jim and his wife, Julie moved to Port Charlotte in 1983 and he continued to work for 12 more years at the Punta Gorda Courthouse. He became an usher at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and became one of the founding parishioners of San Antonio Catholic Church. There he also joined the Knights of Columbus Council 12456. He became a Grand Knight and then with his fellow Knights, promoted many good works with food drives, Tootsie Roll Drives, promotions for many local charities and church sponsored Golf Tournaments. He was by turn a Eucharistic Minister, Pastoral Minister and facility assistant.
He enjoyed golfing, Euchre, Cribbage and picnicking with friends at the local parks, especially Gilcrest. In the earlier years he was active as a baseball coach for each of his three children and a Scout Master when the boys were in Boy Scouts. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Married for 66 years, he will be lovingly missed by his wife Julie, sons Michael (wife Lisa), Peter (wife Donna), beautiful Laura (deceased), Granddaughters, Charlene (husband Jordon), Sarah (husband Christopher), Shelby (fiancé Justin), and Sydney. Great-Grandchildren Meira, Asher and Aden. Dear brother L. Broas (Bud) (Marion deceased), thoughtful nieces and nephews. He will be missed by dear and lifelong friends. The family has deep gratitude for the compassionate care of Port Charlotte Tidewell in the last few months.
The mass service will be said at San Antonio Church on Thursday May, 25, 2023 at 11am. Memorial contributions can be made to Port Charlotte Tidewell Hospice or to the Food Pantry, St Vincent DePaul Society of San Antonio Catholic Church, 2444 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte, Fl 33980.
