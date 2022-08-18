James Rowland Burns

James Rowland Burns, 93, of Port Charlotte died at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 of natural causes.

Jim was born in 1928 in Lewes DE to Samuel Rowland and Eleanor Bones. The first of three children; Mary Helen, Joseph and James. The family later moved to Boothwyn Pa. Jim enlisted is the US Army in 1946 and served in the Korean War. He was caught under enemy fire and badly wounded. He was taken by helicopter to a MASH unit, stabilized, and then sent on to Tokyo General Hospital. Jim's brother, Joe was serving in Tokyo and visited his brother every day. Jim received a Purple Heart for his heroic sacrifices.

