James Rowland Burns, 93, of Port Charlotte died at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 of natural causes.
Jim was born in 1928 in Lewes DE to Samuel Rowland and Eleanor Bones. The first of three children; Mary Helen, Joseph and James. The family later moved to Boothwyn Pa. Jim enlisted is the US Army in 1946 and served in the Korean War. He was caught under enemy fire and badly wounded. He was taken by helicopter to a MASH unit, stabilized, and then sent on to Tokyo General Hospital. Jim's brother, Joe was serving in Tokyo and visited his brother every day. Jim received a Purple Heart for his heroic sacrifices.
After several years of rehabilitation Jim met his ex-wife, Lois Touring, at Scott Paper Company in Chester Pa., they settled in Brookhaven, Pa.
Jim's handicap rarely deterred him from doing things he wanted to do. Golfing, playing musical instruments, fishing, riding his two seat bike with family and friends and playing cards. Jim loved a good pizza and cold beer. He enjoyed betting on horse racing daily and never missed a Kentucky Derby.
He moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1975 and became an avid fisherman. He played the Banjo and Harmonica with the Sunshine Strummers and his good friend Warren Worthley. They often played for the VIPs of Port Charlotte (Visually Impaired Persons) get togethers, Veterans Admin facilities and nursing homes which he often said "we're going to play for the old folks".
Above all Jim's greatest joy was his family. Jim is survived by his two children Marty Burns and Maria Burns. Son James Michael Burns and his loyal brother Joe and his wife Shirley predeceased him. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren; Renee Burns, Heather Woodall, Brian Smedley, Linda Gonzalez, Jessica Kelly, Jimmy Burns and MacKenzie Burns as well as eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial for Jim will be held at Ponce De Leon Park in Punta Gorda on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to: Saint Judes Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (800) 822-6344 www.stjudes.org
