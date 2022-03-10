Jane Ashmore Howland, 80, died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her home in Westerville, Ohio with her family by her side. Born August 15, 1941 and raised in Wilmington, Ohio, the youngest child of Leo and Lena Ashmore, Jane never knew a stranger as she grew to make friends with all.
After earning her education degree from Wilmington College in 1963, she taught physical education for Sycamore Community Schools in Cincinnati. Jane wanted girls to have equal opportunities in school athletics, so she began coaching volleyball. While teaching, she earned her MS (1971) from Xavier University in school guidance. Jane married William Howland on September 4, 1971. Bill and Jane relocated to Westerville, Ohio, where she began a long successful career as a guidance counselor for Westerville City Schools at Blendon Middle School.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Lena Ashmore, siblings Ronald Ashmore and Rita (Dean) Howland. Jane is survived by the love-of-her-life for 50 years Colonel William Howland; daughters, Michelle (David) Burkett of Nashville, Tenn.; Cynthia (Matthew) Walsh of Granville, Ohio; grandchildren, Aileen, Maggie, Erin and Colleen Burkett; Andrew, Bradley, Collin, and Zachary Walsh; niece, Kimberly (Robert) Group and their children, and her dear friend and colleague Bobb Woodruff.
Jane robustly loved life. Her everlasting spirit will eternally touch the lives of her family, friends, students, and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Good Medicine, https://www.goodmedicineproductions.org/donate.html P.O. Box 2892 Westerville, OH 43086. Good Medicine is a nonprofit organization that was started and is run by a former beloved student of Jane's. Donations support a pediatric and nursing home program which brings comedic performers bedside to help relieve anxiety, sadness, and isolation in the medical environment.
Friends may call Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd. Westerville, where a memorial service will be held Saturday March 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Colleen Ogle officiating. A celebration of life service will be held immediately following the service at Medallion Country Club 5000 Medallion Club Dr. Westerville, Ohio 43082.
