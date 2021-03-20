Janet Castro
Janet (Nee Hallenborg) Castro, 90, passed away in her home on March 9, 2021.
She was born on April 29, 1930, in a New York hospital, to immigrant parents: her mother, Olga (nee Fredrickson), and her father, John Leonard Hallenborg, of Sweden and Denmark respectively. A first generation American, she was the youngest of four siblings and was predeceased by the others: John and Walter Hallenborg and Evelyn Bowen. Her husband, Manny Castro, predeceased her also.
Janet’s contribution to friends, family and students of all ages over the past six decades of her life as a speech teacher, English teacher, drama teacher and actress cannot be overstated. Her passion to work with people who wanted or needed her help was so genuine and given with such enthusiasm. Janet spent 18 years teaching high school English and speech at Brooklyn Technical High School.
After retiring from the New York City school system in 1985, Janet and Manny moved to Punta Gorda Isles in Florida where she found the Charlotte Players and rekindled her love for theater. She appeared in many productions, eventually directing as well, and served as the organization’s president for several years. Her performance as Nurse Ratchett in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" received rave audience and critical reviews in Port Charlotte. Janet also taught drama here in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
Janet loved to entertain and did so often, hosting many lively games of charades, Pictionary, Taboo, as well as some pretty fierce bridge competitions. She and Manny were culinary adventurers, introducing friends and family to different culinary styles. Her enthusiasm about all things, from teaching to politics to theater to the art of playing charades, was truly amazing to everyone who knew Janet. Her desire and ability to face all that life brought to her is truly inspiring.
Throughout her life, along with her husband Manny, and on her own after his death, she provided a safe haven and encouragement to budding artists, struggling students and others seeking shelter and support during difficult times. Most notably, a young Harry Chapin who bunked on their couch and performed his nascent compositions in their living room.
Janet was a paid speech teacher and standardized patient at Ximedus in Port Charlotte from 2014, until the late months of 2020. Janet loved providing speech lessons to foreign doctors in training for accreditation in the United States.
Much loved by her family, Janet is survived by her two children: daughter, Anne Castro, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son, Michael Castro and his ex-wife Jeanette Corcoran Castro of Worcester New York; brother-in-law, Steve Pivacek and his wife Lavonne Nemmers of Fort Myers; and many other nephews, nieces and cousins. She was especially close with her nieces, Wendy Harrington and Robyn Bowen. She will be greatly missed.
“All the worlds a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances… “(Shakespeare, As You Like It.) Our grande dame has exited the stage and the theater has gone dark.
