Janet Elaine Atkinson
Janet Elaine Atkinson, 86, of South Port Square in Port Charlotte, Florida, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
She was born Nov. 11, 1934 to the late Herbert William and Winifred (Davis) Murray. Born in Medford, Massachusetts, she attended Medford High School. Following her marriage in 1956, she was the mother of two active children. She embraced her role as a mother, greeting her children after school each day with a treat and time together to learn what happened at school that day. She was active in Woman’s Club, tennis and volunteer organizations. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a travel agent after moving to Andover, Massachusetts. Her time at Colpitts Travel were some of her most treasured times and fueled her and David’s love of travel. After David’s retirement, the couple moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, where they have been for the past 30 years. Active in the yacht and boat club in the area, the avid sailors spent countless hours, days and weeks on the water. Always the "first mate," Janet and David spent weeks at sea cruising the islands and waterways from the Dry Tortugas to the Exumas, Bahamas, in their sailboat. In later years, they enjoyed the water from the larger cruise ships, taking annual trips some focusing on their other major enjoyment as Bridge partners. Just six months ago, the couple sold their home in Punta Gorda and moved to South Port Square in Port Charlotte. Janet loved her new home there, spending each morning on the patio greeting the day, reuniting with some old friends and making new ones. Her passing creates a void as she will be greatly missed by her loving husband, family and friends, children, Leigh Atkinson, David (Karen) Atkinson; grandchild, Elizabeth (Eric) Trapp-Fruth; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Clara.
She is survived by her loving husband and life partner of 64 years, David John Atkinson. In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her sister, Winifred (Murray) Whalen.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a cause near and dear to Janet and David: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
