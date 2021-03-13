Janet Ellen Sidebottom
Janet Ellen Sidebottom, age 74, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Ohio and Georgia, passed away Sept. 18, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Peter and Pauline Sidebottom on April 23, 1946.
Janet attended Wright State University and spent her working days working at various banks for 26 years. She retired from Peninsula Bank as Branch Manager. Janet was very involved in the community of Punta Gorda, as she was a Punta Gorda Chamber Member and Treasurer, a manager at Mainstreet Punta Gorda, and was a life member of the Gold Wing Road Riders. She loved to travel with her husband, Ross, in their motor home. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Sidebottom.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ross Ziegler; step children, Ross Ziegler, Jr., Trisha (Brian) Wizniewski, and Stacie Ziegler; many grandchildren; her nieces Nancy Stoops, Jennifer (Nicholas) Fonseca, and Laurie (Rob) Stratton; three great-nieces, Lauren, Lindsay, and Megan Stoops; her beloved dogs, Ms. Daisy Too, Mr. Maxie, and Mr. Harrison; her precious cat, Nolla Bean; and many other extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m., at 1st United Methodist Church; 507 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
