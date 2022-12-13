Janet Helen Parent Harvey

Janet Helen Parent Harvey passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 10, 2022 at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Russell "Jack" Harvey, her children Philip Harvey, Douglas Harvey, Thomas Harvey and Susan Harvey as well as 9 grandchildren and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson John Harvey and her brother Thomas Parent.

Janet was born in Burlington Vermont July 6, 1933. Her parents were Caroline Aurelia LaBelle Parent and Raymond Colixte Parent. She married Russell Jack Harvey on July 9, 1955.


Load entries