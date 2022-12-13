Janet Helen Parent Harvey passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 10, 2022 at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Russell "Jack" Harvey, her children Philip Harvey, Douglas Harvey, Thomas Harvey and Susan Harvey as well as 9 grandchildren and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson John Harvey and her brother Thomas Parent.
Janet was born in Burlington Vermont July 6, 1933. Her parents were Caroline Aurelia LaBelle Parent and Raymond Colixte Parent. She married Russell Jack Harvey on July 9, 1955.
She graduated from Hinesburg High School and then attended the University of Vermont double majoring in mathematics and physics. She continued her education, achieving a Master of Education in 1958. She worked part time teaching for years and began full-time at Pine Ridge School in Williston and then in the Milton school district where she worked for decades, retiring in 1996. She attended the Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Williston, Vt., and was the organist for countless masses, weddings, baptisms, and funerals.
Janet was an extraordinary mother, wife, sister, and friend. She was a talented pianist and organist. She sewed, painted, wallpapered, tiled, and did whatever needed to be done to keep her house tidy and beautiful. She loved to ski downhill and enjoyed many dogs and cats loving each as much as the one before. After retirement, she had flower and vegetable gardens that she cherished.
She had a long struggle with dementia and is now at peace. Even as dementia took her away, she maintained her kindness and sense of humor with all of those who cared for her on this journey.
There will be a celebration of life on January 7, 2023.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.