Janet Lee Myers

Janet Lee Myers, 84, of Englewood, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior, March 19, 2021. She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Eli and Ronnie Joachim. Janet was a longtime member of Fellowship Church in Rotonda West, Florida, an avid seamstress and a woman who loved life, travel and her family.

Janet and Charles retired to Englewood in 1998. Married to Charles for 65 years; mother of five daughters, Jamie (predeceased), Sandra Tuell, husband Michael, Julie Fleming, husband Ray, Kristi Allshouse (predeceased) and Shari Myers; grandmother of six, Ashley Crew, Chelsea, Dalton and Karlie Allshouse, Jessica Moorehead and Christopher Fleming (predeceased) and great grandmother to Anthony Fleming & Gabriel Daily.

