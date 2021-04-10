Janet Lee Myers
Janet Lee Myers, 84, of Englewood, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior, March 19, 2021. She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Eli and Ronnie Joachim. Janet was a longtime member of Fellowship Church in Rotonda West, Florida, an avid seamstress and a woman who loved life, travel and her family.
Janet and Charles retired to Englewood in 1998. Married to Charles for 65 years; mother of five daughters, Jamie (predeceased), Sandra Tuell, husband Michael, Julie Fleming, husband Ray, Kristi Allshouse (predeceased) and Shari Myers; grandmother of six, Ashley Crew, Chelsea, Dalton and Karlie Allshouse, Jessica Moorehead and Christopher Fleming (predeceased) and great grandmother to Anthony Fleming & Gabriel Daily.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.