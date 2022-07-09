Janet Ann Johnson Warner, 91, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, under hospice care, at the home of her daughter.
A loving mother and grandmother known for her sharp wit and polished appearance, Janet was born on January 1, 1931, to Edwin Lacy Johnson and Gertrude Elizabeth Patterson Johnson in Danville, Ind.
Janet met her future husband, Cliffton "Cliff" Dean Warner while they were both attending Fairmount High School in Fairmount, Indiana, where they counted legendary movie star James Dean among their classmates. After Janet's graduation in 1948, she attended Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, Ind.
Cliff and Janet were married on November 22, 1950, and went on to have two children, Jeri Lynn Warner, in 1952, and Jon Scott Warner, in 1963. The family settled in Covington, Indiana. There, Janet worked as Chief Trust Officer of Fountain County Trust. She was active in philanthropic societies and social clubs and well regarded in the community. Always a dedicated friend.
In 1992, she and Cliff retired to Gilbertsville, Kentucky. There, they enjoyed boating on Kentucky Lake and formed close bonds with a tight circle of friends before making their way to Punta Gorda, FL in 2000. Again, she and Cliff became active in their new community. Janet was known for being caring and supportive of her family and friends. Always there to enliven a celebration or lend a hand in times of need. She was also a long-time member of the congregation at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, John and Charles, sister Susan, and her husband Cliff, who passed in 2015, after 64 years of marriage. Her memory is kept alive by her daughter Jeri and son Jon, (both of Charlotte County). Janet's granddaughter, Amy Serrago-Goldberg, and husband, Yves-Gerard Goldberg, of Athens, NY, as well as her two grandsons, Patrick Warner of Chicago and Trevor Warner of Orlando, will forever love their "Nammy".
Inurnment services for both Janet and Cliff, will be held at a later date at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.