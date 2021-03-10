Janice A. Kelley
Janice A. Kelley, 75, of Rotonda West, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 27, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice Center Englewood, Florida, from Pancreatitis.
Janice was born July 20, 1945. She was ninth of 10 children to Chandos and Dora Graham of Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from Howe High School, where she excelled in art. She worked different jobs, State of Indiana License Branch, Western Electric, and her greatest job was a CNA. God called her to that. She was a member of Windsor Village Baptist Church, Gray Road Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood, Florida. She taught Sunday School, worked in the Nursery, member of the Hospitality Committee, and decorating the Church and was a greeter.
She is preceded by her sisters Julia Skinner, Etta Wheeler, Karen Graham, Carolyn Leonard, and Dora Evans. Survived by her husband of 48 years Michael Kelley and children John Kelley (Marcia), Nickole Douglas (Mike), Chad Kelley (Paula),eight grandchildren Bobbie (Kristie), Mica, Sara (Russ), Ben, Nathaniel, Kelsey Caitlin, Megan, and five great -grandchildren Tobias, Isiah, Theodore, Asher, and Quinn. Sisters Wilma, Letha, Gloria, brother Junior, as well as many nieces and nephews .
