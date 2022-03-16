Janice E. Crail, 78, died on Saturday, March 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of James H. Crail for 55 years. Janice was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Mary (Radzevitch) Notrargiacomo. Janice and Jim raised their family in Maynard, Mass., where she enjoyed going to her children's sporting events and being seasonal campers during the summers. They retired to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2006. Prior to her retirement, Janice was a secretary for the CIA and at Digital.
In addition to her husband James, she is survived by her son Richard and his wife Dori; her son Ronald; her son Joey and his wife Erin. She is also survived by her grandchildren Samantha, Montana, Colleen, Kileigh, Makenna, and Tristan. She also leaves behind her sister Dianne Humelsine; her brother Bernard Notar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Maryann Breen.
She made many friends at Blue Heron Pines where she enjoyed playing Mahjong, Bean Bag Baseball, Revenge, and spending time at the pool. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a grave site service to begin at 9 a.m., on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
