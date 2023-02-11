Passed away on January 27th peacefully at home with family by her side.
Born in Valparaiso, Indiana 1958 to her parents Stanley and Mary Lou Kazwell.
She moved with her family to Florida as a teenager and never left. She started her own family as a young woman and dedicated herself to them.
She loved watching sunsets, fishing, boating, going to the beach, camping, traveling in the RV with her husband, watching the Miami Dolphins play (she was their #1 fan), and anything that had to do with spending time and making memories with family and friends.
She is a warrior who battled cancer for 23 years. She was an inspiration as she never complained or felt sorry for herself. She is a pillar of strength for her family, a true Matriarch.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents and youngest son Nicholas McDaniel. She is survived by her husband Richard Gary McDaniel, daughter Trina (Eugene) Coleman, son's Adam (Emily) McDaniel, Nathan McDaniel, grandchildren Alexandria, Kyle, Kira, Maddy, Lincoln, Nico, and great-granddaughter Katia. She is also survived by her 3 older brothers Stan, Ron, Ken, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends that she considered family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Moffitt Cancer Research Center in her name.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
You may leave a message for the family on the Johnson Taylor Funeral Home website.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.