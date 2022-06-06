Janine H. Smith, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at home. Janine was born October 15, 1937, in Goor, Netherlands.
Janine started her independent life by moving to Amsterdam.
Her job history was interesting; she worked as an au pair in France. She then studied education and became a teacher. Janine continued her education and eventually became a school principal.
Her life ultimately took a traveling turn when she became a stewardess for Royal Dutch Airlines and KLM Airline for 5 years.
Janine left the airline to become an Assistant Cruise Director on the Holland America Line SS Nieuw Amsterdam, where she met her future husband, Robert James Smith.
Janine was the wife of the late Robert James Smith, Sr. Janine had no children. Her late husband had three children, Margaret Ann Smith (Anderson), Robert James Smith, Jr., and Suzanne Beatrice Smith (Schaffer), all of whom are now deceased. She is survived by several grandchildren, Scott R. Schaffer MD, Chris Anderson, Robert James Smith III, Jamie Smith Davis, and great-grandchildren Ryan Jacob Schaffer (named after Pop), Marielle Rebecca Schaffer. Danielle Cadiou-Buccafurni and Jason Cadiou.
Janine was employed at the Punta Gorda Herald for many years. She served as office manager at the Punta Gorda office. Janine loved her clients and often could recite their phone number when they would come into the office, along with their names - never forgot a person once she met them.
After Janine retired she continued to write a column for the Sun titled "40 Years Ago" where she included exerpts from the original newspaper, the Punta Gorda Herald. She loved doing her research at the library going through microfilm of the newspaper - it was a very popular feature.
Janine was fortunate in the last few years to have two outstanding caregivers both, really more like family to Janine - she loved them! Judy Poirier and Jessica Lauer. Judy moved to Arizona but made sure she found the perfect individual to be Janine's next "person". Judy was more like the daughter that Janine never had.
Jessica was wonderful with Janine. One of Janine's favorite activities was a walk in the Sun, specifically to go and sit in the Sun by the pool where Janine and Jessica had long conversations. Jessica and Janine were able to take that walk for the last time on Thursday!
Janine was preceded in death by her sister of the Netherlands. Janine is survived by two nieces living in the Netherlands, Linda Scholten and Hilda Holsbrink.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m., at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home, Punta Gorda.
Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
