Janith 'Jan' K. Masteryanni
Janith “Jan” K. Masteryanni, 85, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home.
Jan was born August 10, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Thomas G. and Kathyrn (Pence) Masteryanni. She moved to Miami in 1974 from South Bend, Indiana, and then to Port Charlotte in 1979. Jan was a home economist and served as the Director of Charlotte County Extension Service for six years. Jan was Past President and member of the Charlotte County Genealogy Society, the Toastmasters Club No. 1463 of Port Charlotte, Zonta International of Punta Gorda and the Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her friends in the community.
Memorial services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL, 33948. Private interment will be held later at Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana, where Jan will be laid to rest with her parents.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org
Friend may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
