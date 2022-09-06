Jason Robert Riola Sr. of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away in a terrible car accident on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 along with his son Jason Robert Riola Jr. He was 39 years old, his son 16 years old. Jason was born on January 27, 1983 to Gail (Allegretti) Riola and Dominic Riola in Berwyn, Illinois. He moved to Port Charlotte, Florida from Clarendon Hills, Illinois in 1994. He graduated from Port Charlotte High School in 2001. Jason was a service manager at Jenkins Chevrolet in Venice. He enjoyed building cars, skiing, water sports and football. His best accomplishment of his life was his son Jason "Jay" Riola Jr. They absolutely cherished every moment they spent together.
Jason is predeceased by his grandmother Marion Riola. He is survived by his parents, Gail Riola and Ken Griffith; furbabies, Harleigh and Quinn; brother, Anthony Riola; sister-in-law, Brandy Riola and their children August and Leanna Riola; half-sister Dominique Riola; his soulmate Summer Bernard (and furbaby Chip); best friends, Ty Clawson, Robert Davidson, Josh (Sara) Jensen (and children Jordan and Kyra), and a numerous amount of friends.
Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Port Charlotte, Florida on Friday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. Following services, a procession will be led to Charlotte Memorial Cemetery in Punta Gorda, where a graveside service will be held, followed by a reception/tribute.
