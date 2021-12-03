Please remember Associate Professor Jean Mousseau. Jean was born December 27, 1950, in Ypsilanti, Mich., of John and Mildred (Mauritho) Heimnick. Jean passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Jean was a true renaissance woman whose life exemplified her values. She worked as an LPN for 6 years while earning her BS in Occupational Therapy, which she practiced for 32-years; first, as a clinical therapist, and then, teaching in the O.T. Assistant Program at State College of Florida. Jean earned her M.Ed. at the age of 53. Jean was admired by her students, for whom she worked tirelessly to provide them with the skillset for their profession.
Jean was an experienced world traveler, an expert in-line skater, cyclist, and sailor, a professional artist, and successful business owner.
Jean is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary; her son Peter and wife, Jeanne (Hickey); three grandchildren, Aidan, Paige, and Annabelle; two brothers, Paul and Mark: seven brothers and sisters by marriage; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Especially, Jean enjoyed the longtime friendship of Rick and Roni Tucker, Barbara and Wilbur Rice, and, Donnamarie Moore. Jean was predeceased by five wonderful parents, numerous aunts, and uncles; as well as, her dear friend, Rick.
A memorial service is planned for February 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice in Jean's name.
