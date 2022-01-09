Jean Orme Gerould

Jean Gerould passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her residence in South Carolina at the age of 102.
Whether around a card table, on the golf course, at the swimming pool, or walking on the beach, everyone enjoyed her always pleasant disposition and fun personality. She enjoyed people, family, and watching sports. She played golf for many years. She was a proud member of P.E.O.
Jean was born in Crooksville, Ohio, on July 19, 1919. The family moved to Cambridge, Ohio where she graduated from Cambridge High School. She married high school sweetheart Arthur B. "Bud" Orme in 1941. They moved to Chagrin Falls, Ohio in 1955 raised their children, and owned and operated Reed Hardware until retiring in the mid 1970s and returning to Cambridge.
After Bud's death, Jean married Frank Gerould and enjoyed ten wonderful years living on the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood, Florida. Following Frank's death, she moved to Indiana and South Carolina to be near her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed giving her great-grandchildren rides in her golf cart.
Jean is survived by her children Ben (Judy) Orme and Sally (Tom) Mandon, grandchildren Ben (Addy) Mandon and Carrie (Tony) Blackwell, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Letha Knowlton and her siblings Hilda Carnes, Mary Moorehead, and Attorney Daniel Knowlton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.