Jean Warring Seyl, Elgin, Ill., and Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. Born in Three Rivers, Michigan to Raymond R. and Erma (nee Duke) Warring.

Raised primarily in Winchester, Ind., after moving to Melrose Park, Ill., Jean graduated from Proviso East High School, Illinois State University & University of Illinois, obtaining Bachelors and Masters in Education and Mathematics. She Taught Elementary students in Streator, Ill., and Elgin area schools including Highland, Clinton, Huff, and Hanover Countryside. At U of I, while trying to cancel a blind date scheduled for later that evening; she and the dear friend that had arranged the date, ran into her date, the late Joseph Anthony Seyl, whom she married June 18, 1960. Jean was an avid reader, cookbook collector, talented & appreciated cook, rose gardener, bridge player, quilter and a bird lover.

