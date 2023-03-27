Jeanne B Shrout

Jeanne B. Shrout, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Friday morning March 24, 2023 at her sister Sue's home in Titusville following her battle with cancer.

Jeanne was born on January 12, 1944 in Franklin, PA, a daughter of the late Frederick "Ted" Brink and Geraldine Borger Brink. She was married to Harold "Rip" Shrout on June 6, 1986 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2012.


