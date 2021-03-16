Jeanne Haynes
Jeanne Haynes, 65, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years: Michael Haynes, mother, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.