Jeanne Haynes

Jeanne Haynes, 65, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years: Michael Haynes, mother, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

