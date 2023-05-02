Jeanne Rose Kapps (Croenne), 93 of Lincolnshire, IL passed away Saturday afternoon April 22nd. She is survived by daughters Alison (Joe) and Karen (Jeff), 6 grandchildren Steven, Natalie, Grace, Kristin, Mia and Cate and sister Joyce Kane (John). Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, John, loving mother Beatrice (Coquelle), father George and brother George Alfred. Jeanne was born May 4, 1929 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Before retiring she worked at NBD bank. Prior to having children, Jeanne was a teacher in Terre Haute, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana. She received her Masters in Education and Bachelors in Education from Indiana State University and was a graduate of Garfield High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was active in the community as a member of the North Shore Choral Society in Evanston, IL, a choir member at the parish of St. Francis in Wilmette, IL and held various leadership positions with the Wilmette Kenilworth Club and Wilmette Community Concerts. While living in Indiana she was active with the board of the Swope Art Gallery, the Terre Haute Community Theater and was an organist at St. Benedict's parish. She enjoyed golfing, cooking, gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a long-term resident of Wilmette, IL, and Punta Gorda, FL. Visitation will be Saturday May 20, 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL and funeral services will be held Saturday May 20, 11:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL. Followed by a celebration of life luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Misericordia Foundation https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/ list Jeanne Kapps as designated name.
