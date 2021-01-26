Jeffrey Allen Dumschott
Jeffrey Allen Dumschott, 51, of Englewood, Florida passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a long struggle with Hidradenitis Suppurative disease.
Jeffrey was born on June 29, 1969 in Naugatuck, Connecticut. Jeffrey graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. He attended Southern Connecticut State College in New Haven, Connecticut.
He was a manager and grinder sandwich preparer at the family business, Larrivees Grocery Store in Union City, Connecticut before it burned down on July, 27, 1992. He relocated to Englewood, Florida in 1999 to help with the care of his ailing mother. Jeffrey’s last position before relocating to Florida was as a mental health worker and corrections officer at The Vermont State Prison complex in Waterbury, Vermont. While there he would go into Burlington to watch the new Phish Band and help out back stage where the band originated.
On arrival in Florida, he attended Correctional Officers Academy in Fort Myers. He was assigned to Charlotte County Prison in Punta Gorda. Then he moved on to the Punta Gorda Isles Forestry Service as a recreational technician. He then became a OTR truck driver for many years. He also was a chef at many local restaurants including Barnacle Bills Seafood in Englewood and Donatos in Port Charlotte. He volunteered at the homeless shelter in Port Charlotte with The Church of Latter Day Saints in their food service program.
Jeffrey was an avid boater and fisherman. He especially enjoyed Tarpon fishing. He especially liked getting them in his boat on the Myakka River right outside his home in Gulf Cove or off the El Jobean Pier. He even fished for them in The World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament in Boca Grande.
Jeffrey would also scour and search the whole United States to see the Grateful Dead Band in concerts and then later the Phish band. Then he would end up at Deans lounge to play darts.
He was predeceased by his mother, Laetitia A. Larrivee Dumschott. He is survived by his father, Raymond A. Dumschott, Jr. of Englewood, Florida. His sister Sarah Dumschott Cyr and his nephew Jacob Kalinowski and his niece Vivian Cyr all of Naugatuck, Connecticut. He is also survived by his aunt Carol Jackson, his God mother, of East Greenbush, New York, and his uncle Roger and wife Amy Dumschott of Watertown, Connecticut.
