Jeffrey Howard Richards
Jeffrey Howard Richards, 66, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Walter and Dorothy Richards. He was a compassionate and kind man whose passion for life was shared with whomever he met. He loved “running away” on travel adventures, playing golf, boating and watching hockey — all with his family and friends. Jeffrey has been a real estate agent in the Port Charlotte area for the last 18 years, touching many people’s lives and making amazing friends through a profession that he enjoyed to the utmost.
Jeffrey leaves behind a legacy of a life well-lived to his loving wife of 44 years, Betty-Jo Richards of Port Charlotte, Florida and Gilford, New Hampshire; his beloved son, Adam Richards and wife Dalaina (Buffum) of Rochester, New Hampshire; cherished daughter, Corilyn Tessier and husband Michael of Gilford, New Hampshire; and will always be remembered as “Bampy” by the light of his life, granddaughter, Reagan. He will be greatly missed by sister, Sharon Shea and husband Keith Shea of Stamford, Connecticut; sisters, Debra Richards of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Lori Smith of Deerfield, New Hampshire; dearest niece and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held in New Hampshire in the spring. He proudly and enthusiastically supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
