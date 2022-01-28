Jesse James Collins

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Jesse James Collins (35), on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jesse is survived by his wife Tiffany Collins, mother Jacqueline Collins Tetreault (John Tetreault), brother Robert Casey Collins (Bridgett Collins), and sister Chelsie Collins.

His wife will be holding a Celebration of Life at the Rotonda Elks Lodge #2710 on February 27, 2022 from 1pm to 3pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to Narcotics Anonymous in Jesse's name at na.org .

