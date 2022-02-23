Jesse James Collins

Jesse, age 35, born October 30, 1986 in Port Charlotte, Fla. Entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Jesse was passionate about living life in the moment. He enjoyed cruising in the fast lane regardless of his endeavors. His love for anything with a powerful motor, the outdoors, and freedom, intrigued his inner wild child.
Jesse enriched the lives of friends, family, and even strangers with his contagious laugh and cheesy smile. His loud character could brighten even the darkest days which, is one attribute that will never be forgotten. His love for travel, adventure, and enjoying life with his loved ones was shown through his light hearted spirit.
Jesse loved to be surrounded by the children of his life, friends or family, as he was a big kid himself. Jesse leaves behind endless memories to share, stories to laugh about, and a legacy of true love and light in this world.
Jesse is survived by his mother Jacqueline (Collins) Tetreault and husband John Tetreault; Brother Casey and wife Bridgett Collins and their children; Paxton, Brock, Kamryn, and Coen; sister Chelsie Collins; significant other, Sabrina; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by, Father James Collins; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunt Roberta Platt; uncle Harold Carvey.
Celebration of life will be held at the Englewood Sports Complex Park, Friday, March 11, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Flowers can be sent to Gulf Pines Memorial 2401 Englewood Rd, Englewood, FL 34223.
