Jessica Danielle Bramble, 32, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Originally from Michigan, she was born on January 5, 1989.

An avid angler, she enjoyed spending time away from work on the open water.

She is survived by her Mother and Father, as well as numerous friends and loved ones.

Services will be posted at a later date on Social Media.

