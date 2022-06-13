Jhansi Lakshmi Voleti, 68, Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Punta Gorda, Florida following a period of declining health.
Jhansi was born April 15, 1954, in Andhra Pradesh, India to Nagabhusanam and Amaravathi Nandigam. She was raised and educated in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh where she married her husband of 43 years, Satyanarayana "Sath" Voleti.
Jhansi and Sath immigrated to the United States in 1982 and raised their children in New York City and Rockland County. After raising their children, Sath and Jhansi moved to Port Charlotte in 2002 where they enjoyed the company of Jhansi's brother and sister-in-law and the many new friends they made in the Port Charlotte area. Jhansi will be remembered for her kind and gentle nature as well as her hospitality. She was a talented cook whose south Indian cooking was enjoyed by all who visited her home.
Jhansi was predeceased by her husband Sath. She is survived by her daughter Rajitha Yerramaneni of Chennai India; her son Rajeev Voleti and his wife Aimee Voleti of Bedford, Mass.; and her five grandchildren, Nikitha Yerramaneni, Sanjeev Yerramaneni, Jairam Voleti, Vikram Voleti, and Sairam Voleti. She is also survived by her four brothers and their spouses; Drs. Veerendra and Nirmala Nandigam, Ravendra and Vijaya Nandigam, Drs. Bala and Usha Nandigam, and Kishore and Dr. Sreelatha Nandigam.
