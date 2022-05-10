Joan A. Zammett, 83, of North Port, Florida and formerly of Bristol, Connecticut passed away surrounded by family on Mother's Day Sunday May 8, 2022.
Joan married Antony Zammett in 1959, and they raised their family in Bristol. She worked as a legal secretary for over 20 years and was well respected as a professional woman throughout her career. She and Tony moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1992 after he retired, and she continued her career as an executive assistant at Impac until her retirement in 2004.
Joan had strong faith, and loved and served the Lord throughout her life. She was an active member of St. Gregory and Sacred Heart churches. She was involved in Parish Council, Ladies Guild, the diaconate program as well as being a lector. She cherished her church communities.
Joan was the most amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the cornerstone of her beautiful family that brought her so much joy. She had many friends who became part of her extended family. She leaves a lasting impression on all who knew her, and will be deeply missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Mark (Lorna) Zammett of Bristol, Connecticut, Karen (Ken) Martin of Kensington, Connecticut, Stephen (Monica) Zammett of North Port, Florida and Kim (Pete) Gianoni of Parrish, Florida. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Angela Conchieri, and her dear husband Antony in 2004.
A viewing will be held at Farley Funeral Home, North Port, Florida on Wednesday May 11, 2022 4:00-7:00 P.M., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda, Florida on Thursday May 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
She will be laid to rest at a private family service alongside her husband.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.