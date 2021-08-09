Joan K. DeCarle, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. She was born on July 9, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother aka “GGma” is back with God. Joan was an angel on earth. She was a generous and kind human that brought light to those who had the pleasure to know her. Widowed in 2010 from her husband, David, Joan always loved watching sports and a good meal.
Joan had a long career as a stewardess for Capital Airlines back in the day, and when she and Dave moved the family from Michigan to Punta Gorda in 1983, she worked for 22 years at Charlotte Regional Medical Center (now Bayfront Health) in many different roles. Joan was a devout Catholic, loved all sports, anything aviation-related and a good meal at the Village Brewhouse here in Punta Gorda.
Joan is survived by her son, David, her daughter-in-law, Maria, granddaughter Skylar and great-grandson, Will. Joan is also survived by her daughter, Denise Muth, her son-in-law Craig, grandchildren, Samantha, Kyle and Christopher and their spouses as well as two more great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Anthony. She is preceded in death by her husband David.
The family will be holding a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, one of Joan’s long-time favorite charities.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.