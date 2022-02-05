Joanne Barber, age 80, passed away after a brief illness at Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Joanne was born on May 27, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pa.
Joanne was raised in Philadelphia, and graduated from Cecilian Academy in 1959. Joanne lived and worked in Doylestown, Pa., at the Bucks County court house where she held several positions, including Executive Assistant to the County Commissioner and County Administrator. Joanne was married to her husband, Richard Barber in 1981. They lived in Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island for several years, during which time, Joanne was employed at Bally's Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. In the year 2000, Joanne and Richard retired to Port Charlotte, where they shared many happy years together. There, they made many friends, and Joanne enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and volunteering at St. Maximillion Kolbe, Catholic Church.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Richard Barber of Port Charlotte, Fla.; son, Francis Taylor, of Nazareth, Pa.; his wife Cindy, along with grandchildren, Mitchell, Carter and Kacey. Joanne was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Taylor.
Funeral arrangements: Mass, February 11, 2022 at 11 a.m., at St. Maximillion Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, FL.
A celebration of Joanne's life at 1pm at Luigi's Italian Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
