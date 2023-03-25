John A Ward

John, A. (Jack) Ward Esq. passed on March 4th 2023 surrounded by his wife and family. Jack was born in Ithaca, New York on May 10, 1941 to Taylor and Helen (Ashley) Ward. He was predeceased by his parents, and first wife, Donna Heath. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy Snyder), son, Gregory (Greg), son, Todd, daughter-in-law, Lori (Pinkerton), grandsons Lucas and Connor. Step-son, Matthew (Matt) Stagg, daughter-in-law, Tera (Stillions), step-granddaughter, Taylor, step-grandson, Trent. Step-son, Kyle Stagg. Step-son, Shawn Chase, step-granddaughters, Makayla and Skylar.
Jack attended the Ithaca School District and graduated from Tabor Acadamy in Marion, MA in 1959. He went on to graduate in 1963 with a BA from Syracuse University and Juris Doctorate from California Western School of Law in 1972. Married Donna Heath in 1966.
Jack eventually moved back to Ithaca and built a life with his wife and sons. He partnered in two law firms, did a term as City Court judge, and was an active volunteer with the Ithaca fire department. He was a member of the NYS Bar Association, City Club, and the Ithaca Yacht Club (IYC). His father started him sailing at IYC for pleasure and competition. It was a passion that would last throughout Jack's life. One he would share with his sons and his wife, Cindy.
After the untimely death of his wife, Donna, Jack would eventually meet his current wife, Cindy. He introduced her to J boat racing on Cayuga Lake. He shared with her his dream of being a liveaboard. The seed was planted. They boarded their Island Packet 42, Calista, in 2000 and set sail for the NY Harbor to enjoy the Tall Ship Celebration on July 4th. Summers were spent traveling up the east coast to Maine. Winters were spent in the Bahamas.
Eventually home became Punta Gorda, FL. Cindy pursued her RN degree and realized a dream to be a hospice nurse. She gifted Jack a radio controlled (RC) sailboat to keep him busy. Jack's love for sailing translated well to RC boats. One boat grew to many in different classes. He competed locally with the Sun Coast Model Sailing Club. He traveled statewide and nationally to compete. He won many awards for his efforts including National titles. He was eager to teach and take on roles to build the clubs. He was also a member of the American Model Yachting Association. As recently writing the quarterly news article on the US 12 for the publication. Besides sailing, he loved to read mysteries and was an avid SU sports fan. Go Orange!
Jack will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Sail on Jack!
Donations can be made to the Ithaca Fire Department and Tidewell Hospice.
