John A Ward

John, A. (Jack) Ward Esq. passed on March 4th 2023 surrounded by his wife and family. Jack was born in Ithaca, New York on May 10, 1941 to Taylor and Helen (Ashley) Ward. He was predeceased by his parents, and first wife, Donna Heath. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy Snyder), son, Gregory (Greg), son, Todd, daughter-in-law, Lori (Pinkerton), grandsons Lucas and Connor. Step-son, Matthew (Matt) Stagg, daughter-in-law, Tera (Stillions), step-granddaughter, Taylor, step-grandson, Trent. Step-son, Kyle Stagg. Step-son, Shawn Chase, step-granddaughters, Makayla and Skylar.

Jack attended the Ithaca School District and graduated from Tabor Acadamy in Marion, MA in 1959. He went on to graduate in 1963 with a BA from Syracuse University and Juris Doctorate from California Western School of Law in 1972. Married Donna Heath in 1966.


