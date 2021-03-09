John C. Bryan
John C. Bryan, 77 of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, with his wife by his side. John was born on May 24, 1943, in Southampton, New York, to Thomas and Ruth Bryan. He was predeceased by his parents and older sister Diana, who died at a young age.
John married Dorothy (Reggie) Maloney in 1977, in Southampton, New York, and was married for almost 44 years. He worked for Grumman Aerospace and served on the team involved with the Apollo Lunar Module. He also was a Volunteer Fireman at the North Sea Fire Department in Southampton. After moving to Florida, John spent over 10 years working with Disney World. He and Reggie moved to Punta Gorda in 1991, and he began a career installing commercial custom cabinets. Upon retirement, John took great pleasure in volunteering as an active member of St. Vincent de Paul and the Knights of Columbus Council #8074 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda.
John is survived by his loving wife, Reggie; daughter, Colleen (Jim) Sullivan; four grandchildren, James, Stephen, Elizabeth, and Benjamin; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Joe (Marge) Maloney, Edward Maloney, Michael (Vinge) Maloney, and several very special nieces and nephews.
John was a quiet man, always willing to help anyone, friend or stranger. His favorite pastimes were golfing, sailing and fishing. He will be missed and remembered as an honest, kind and loving man by his family and friends.
Kays-Ponger & Uselton in Punta Gorda, Florida is handling funeral arrangements. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda, FL. Burial will be held at a later date in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in John’s name be given to St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
