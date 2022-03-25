John D. McGinnis, 93 years young, Went home to be with his Personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday morning March, 10, 2022 at his daughters home in Rotonda West, Florida.
He was born on October 20, 1928 in Ada, Ohio to the late Carl M. and Vera (nee Garling) McGinnis, Step-Parents Louis and (Evelyn) Prehn.
John was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He retired as fireman and medic for the City of Cleveland in 1982 after 26 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed motorcycle camping with his wife, and friends. He was an active member of the West Park Friends Church inspiring him to serve others. He was deeply devoted in his faith. John loved his family and lived for creating the best life for his loved ones.
He is reunited with his loving wife Jane A. (nee Baldwin) McGinnis; loving father of Lucinda J. (James P.) McGucken, Deborah S. (deceased) William Holmen, Patricia L. McGinnis (deceased), Maureen L. (James C.) Roberts, John P. (Lisa A.) McGinnis Sr.; treasured grandchildren Kristen N. (Robert) Clausing, Jimmy D. (deceased) (Christy) McGucken Svagerko, Elizabeth A. (Bryan) Blankenship, Scott R. Abraham, Michael S. (Christy "Cricket") Roberts, Casey J. Roberts, John P. (Gretchen) McGinnis Jr.; dear great-grandchildren Robert "Robbie" A. Clausing, Owen S. Blankenship, Jordan G. Roberts, Mitchell D. Roberts, Teaghan J. Roberts, Lincoln J. Roberts, Lochlann J. Roberts, Jack A. McGinnis, Ruby D. McGinnis; dear brother of Lucinda J. (Sam) SanFilipo (both deceased).
Graveside service with military honors will take place on March 30, 2022, Sunset Memorial Park, 6265 Columbia Road, North Olmsted, Ohio 44070. Online condolences and memories may be left on John's memorial page at www.sunsetfuneralandcemetery.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.