John D. Robson was born on December 13, 1947 to Wayne and Dorothy Robson (Fitzsimmons) of West Terre Haute, Ind. He left this life on January 17, 2022, peacefully at his home of 36 years in Englewood, Fla. He was draped in the flag of the United States of America that he earned as a 20 year Veteran of the Air Force.
John joins his beautiful wife Elizabeth (Liz Yehle), who left this life in January 2002. He is survived by his immensely dedicated son and daughter-in-law, John and April Robson. His daughter Melissa Robson (David Kelly), the grandchildren who were three additional loves of his life, John Dalton Robson, Hope Robson, and Hayden Gentry. Devoted nephew Paul Yehle. Along with his loving sister, Carol Ann Witty and her four children Jeff (Janice), Mark (Carla), Lori (Brian Roberts) and Larry (Michelle) Witty. In which, the Witty's blessed him with a large extended family on great nieces and nephews that he could tell you about every single one of them with pride on his face. And his family of cousins who he loved a good bet, jokes and laugh with.
To him his friends were his family, we hope that you all never stop telling his stories, never stop knowing we appreciate you for loving him, taking his phone calls, and making his life full of good times.
Services will be held outside on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Englewood Veterans Memorial Park and Freedom Pavilion. Located at 641 W Dearborn St, Englewood FL 34223. Followed by gathering at the Robson home, 350 N Oxford Dr Englewood FL 34223.
The full obituary can be accessed via the Lemon Bay Funeral Home website.
