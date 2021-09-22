John E. Bowles, 75, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence in Port Charlotte.
John was born on June 26, 1946, in Prince Frederick, Md., and moved to Port Charlotte in 2011 from Calvert County, Md. John was in the Army National Guard in Maryland for many years. He was the owner and operator of Custom Home Building. He was a member of the American Legion in Maryland, the Elks Lodge and a member and past president of the Calvert County Sportsman Club all in Maryland. John loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marsha; two daughters Michele (Jeremy) Davis of Calvert County, and April (Jeff) Sansburry of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren, Alex, Niki, Dakota, Cheyenne, Skylar and Payton and two great-grandchildren Tailynn and Ryker. He was preceded in death by his mother Agnes Louis Bowles and his brother Joseph Bowles.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
