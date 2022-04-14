John Ernest Bradley, 80, of Port Charlotte, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla.
John was Born on September 29, 1941, in Rochester, N.Y., to the late John M. Bradley and Anne (Lamping) Bradley. He was raised in Geneseo, N.Y., and attended Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked as an office manager and auto mechanic until he moved his family to Port Charlotte, in 1973.
In Florida, he worked at various jobs including service writer, insurance salesman, mechanic, and landlord. He was a very industrious worker who helped people with their car problems. He remodeled many houses and continued to be a keen and resourceful man as a landlord.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years Joanne Phillips Bradley and brother, Larry Bradley both of Port Charlotte; three daughters, Robin Bradley (Emir) Rahman of Lakeland, Fla., Renee (Jeff) Bradley Clark of Powder Springs, Georgia and Rachel Bradley (Klint) Keesling of Punta Gorda, Fla.; 8 grandchildren: Craig (Olivia), Clark (Lexi) & Curtis (Heather) Rahman, Anna, Avery and Ashlynn Clark, Kole and Kori Joy Keesling. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Joanne Bradley McEntee.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a memorial donation in John Bradley's name to: Charlotte County Retired Educators Association (CCREA), 26050 Olla Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33983; Woman's Club of Port Charlotte 19355 Water Oak Drive Unit 305 Port Charlotte, FL 33948; Tidewell Hospice House of Port Charlotte 1158 Veronica Street Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4: p.m., at the Laishley Park Community Room 120, Laishley Court. Punta Gorda, FL 33950 (across the courtyard from the Laishley Crab House building).
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
