John F. Kromish, Jr., beloved husband, father and friend, peacefully passed away at home Sept. 24, with his wife and daughter by his side. Born in Middletown, Connecticut, he was the son of John and Josephine (Bower) Kromish.
To sum up one’s 92+ years of life whose faith, kindness, compassion, loyalty and caring was his way of life is not easy. A graduate of Nathan Hale High School, John served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran who loved his country.
Upon discharge from the Army, John and his wife started an advertising and printing company, working together until they retired to Florida.
An avid sports fan, he enjoyed all sports, with his Boston teams being his favorites.
John was a member of the Lions Club, attaining the prestigious Melvin Jones Award, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, and the American Legion. He took pride in his family, friendships and helping others. He would go out of his way to help those in need.
His caring way towards all, his strength when facing the insurmountable, never ceased.
John is survived by his wife Theresa, the love of his life, with whom he shared 72 plus wonderful years, his loving daughter Deborah, his sister, Regina Kromish Wilson (spouse Donald Wilson), Jeanne Wilson (spouse Ed Joffe) and Christine Wilson, along with countless friends he considered family. He was predeceased by his son, Wayne, and his brother, Alan. John lived a life of love and faith. As one friend said “he was a legend.”
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Creative Caregivers (Kim Ridley and her staff) and Tidewell Hospice for the kind, loving care they provided. Donations can be made in John’s memory to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or The Jimmy Fund. A celebration of John’s life will be held at a future date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.