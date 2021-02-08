Williams

Williams

John G. Williams

John G. Williams, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Port Charlotte. John was born to John and Ann Fioretti on Nov. 20, 1927, in New Haven, Connecticut. John was a great handyman who loved to work with his hands. He was an avid golfer with 12 holes in ones to his name. He loved watching his favorite football team the New York Giants but most of all he loved his wife, daughters and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years, Eleanor; his two daughters, Sheila (Jay) Franco of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Debra Williams of Port Charlotte; one sister, Adrian Steininger of St. Petersburg, Florida; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren , and a nephew, William (Kathleen) Pella. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Patricia Thompson.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Load entries